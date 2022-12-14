Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Purcell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD is a Concierge Medicine Specialist in Scottsdale, AZ. They specialize in Concierge Medicine, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center.
Locations
Purcell Orthopedic Institute PC4921 E Bell Rd Ste 205, Scottsdale, AZ 85254 Directions (623) 264-7959Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Honorhealth Scottsdale Shea Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Medicare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
Calming and caring. Professional, great listener and very in depth analysis
About Dr. Ralph Purcell, MD
- Concierge Medicine
- 37 years of experience
- English, Spanish
Education & Certifications
- Baylor College Of Medicine
- BELLEVUE HOSPITAL CENTER / MEDICAL COLLEGE
