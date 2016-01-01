See All Psychiatrists in Bethlehem, PA
Dr. Ralph Primelo, MD

Psychiatry
37 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ralph Primelo, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Bethlehem, PA. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 37 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from TUFTS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest.

Dr. Primelo works at Lehigh Valley OB/GYN in Bethlehem, PA. They frequently treat conditions like ADHD and-or ADD along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Lehigh Valley Hospital-muhlenberg
    2545 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (484) 884-6501
    Lvpg Adult and Pediatric Psychiatry-muhlenberg
    2710 Schoenersville Rd, Bethlehem, PA 18017 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (610) 297-7500

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Lehigh Valley Hospital - Cedar Crest

Experience & Treatment Frequency

ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation
ADHD and-or ADD
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
Psychological Evaluation

Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Dementia or Depression Screening Chevron Icon
Group Psychotherapy Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Nondependent Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Cocaine Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Marijuana Abuse Chevron Icon
Nondependent Opioid Abuse Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Tobacco Use Disorder Chevron Icon
Transcranial Magnetic Stimulation (TMS) Chevron Icon
Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence) Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Delusional Disorder Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Electroconvulsive Therapy (ECT) Chevron Icon
Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Mania Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Opioid Dependence Chevron Icon
Paranoid Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Harvard Pilgrim Health Care

    Ratings & Reviews
    About Dr. Ralph Primelo, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • 37 years of experience
    • English, Italian
    • 1285680579
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • TUFTS UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Primelo has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Primelo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Primelo works at Lehigh Valley OB/GYN in Bethlehem, PA. View the full address on Dr. Primelo’s profile.

    Dr. Primelo has seen patients for ADHD and-or ADD, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Primelo on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    Dr. Primelo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Primelo.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Primelo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Primelo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

