Dr. Ralph Pfeiffer, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Pfeiffer is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Pfeiffer, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Pfeiffer, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Dothan, AL. They completed their fellowship with Baylor
Dr. Pfeiffer works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Wiregrass Surgical Associates4300 W Main St Ste 24, Dothan, AL 36305 Directions (334) 793-1534Monday8:30am - 4:45pmTuesday8:30am - 4:45pmWednesday8:30am - 4:45pmThursday8:30am - 4:45pmFriday8:30am - 4:45pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Flowers Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medicaid
- MetLife
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pfeiffer?
Best office I've ever been to, polite and very professional from the doctor to the staff. Can't thank everyone enough for everything they have done for me!
About Dr. Ralph Pfeiffer, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1639174154
Education & Certifications
- Baylor
- U Ms Med Ctr
- General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pfeiffer has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Pfeiffer accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pfeiffer has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pfeiffer works at
Dr. Pfeiffer has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography and Carotid Artery Disease, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pfeiffer on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Pfeiffer. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pfeiffer.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pfeiffer, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pfeiffer appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.