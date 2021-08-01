Overview

Dr. Ralph Passarelli III, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Greensburg, PA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF VIRGINIA / MAIN CAMPUS and is affiliated with Excela Health Frick Hospital and Excela Health Westmoreland Hospital.



Dr. Passarelli III works at Gregory A Bisignani Md. PC in Greensburg, PA with other offices in Mount Pleasant, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain and Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.