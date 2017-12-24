Dr. Ralph Paone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Paone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Paone, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. Ralph Paone, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Lubbock, TX. They graduated from The University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston, TX and is affiliated with Lubbock Heart Hospital and University Medical Center.
West Texas Heart Surgery3502 9th St Ste 260, Lubbock, TX 79415 Directions (806) 792-8185Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Clovis Clinic2000 W 21st St Ste E1, Clovis, NM 88101 Directions (806) 792-8185
Hobbs Clinic5419 N Lovington Hwy Ste 21, Hobbs, NM 88240 Directions (806) 792-8185
Artesia Clinic612 N 13th St Ste D, Artesia, NM 88210 Directions (806) 792-8185
Big Spring Clinic1608 W FM 700 Ste D, Big Spring, TX 79720 Directions (806) 792-8185
- Lubbock Heart Hospital
- University Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Molina Healthcare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr Paine is a true professional and a wonderful man too. HE SAVED MY LIFE.
About Dr. Ralph Paone, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- English
- 1396892774
- University Of New Mexicohealth Scie
- Texas Tech University of Health Sciences Center
- Texastech University Health Sciences Center
- The University of Texas Medical Branch - Galveston, TX
- Texas A & M University / Main Campus
- Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery
Dr. Paone has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Paone accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Paone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Paone has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome and Cardiac Tamponade, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Paone on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Paone. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Paone.
