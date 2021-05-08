Dr. Pagano has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Pagano, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Pagano, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They specialize in Neurology, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Dr. Pagano works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Az Integrated Neurology Spine & Pain13640 N 99th Ave Ste 100, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 322-5700
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Pagano?
Been seeing him for 14 yrs. He is always there for me if I need something. Great Guy & staff
About Dr. Ralph Pagano, MD
- Neurology
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1902846181
Education & Certifications
- LOYOLA UNIVERSITY OF CHICAGO / STRITCH SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Neurology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Pagano accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Pagano has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Pagano works at
Dr. Pagano has seen patients for Myoclonus, Essential Tremor and Difficulty With Walking, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Pagano on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Pagano. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Pagano.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Pagano, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Pagano appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.