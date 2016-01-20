Overview

Dr. Ralph Owen Jr, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Augusta, GA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Piedmont Augusta.



Dr. Owen Jr works at Augusta Ear, Nose, Throat & Allergy in Augusta, GA with other offices in Evans, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Allergic Rhinitis, Deviated Septum and Earwax Buildup along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.