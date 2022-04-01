See All Ophthalmologists in Hickory, NC
Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD

Ophthalmology
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
28 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Hickory, NC. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 28 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Oursler III works at Graystone Eye Surgery Center in Hickory, NC with other offices in Lincolnton, NC and Lenoir, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Posterior Scleritis, Cataract Removal Surgery and Keratitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Graystone Eye
    2424 Century Pl SE, Hickory, NC 28602 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 322-2050
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am
  2. 2
    Graystone Eye
    2311 E Main St, Lincolnton, NC 28092 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (704) 732-3796
  3. 3
    Graystone Eye
    2060 Hickory Blvd Sw, Lenoir, NC 28645 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 726-1100
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    8:00am - 11:30am

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Posterior Scleritis
Cataract Removal Surgery
Keratitis
Posterior Scleritis
Cataract Removal Surgery
Keratitis

Treatment frequency



Posterior Scleritis Chevron Icon
Cataract Removal Surgery Chevron Icon
Keratitis Chevron Icon
Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Astigmatism Chevron Icon
B-Scan Ultrasound Chevron Icon
Black Eye Chevron Icon
Blepharitis Chevron Icon
Cataract Chevron Icon
Chalazion Chevron Icon
Chorioretinal Scars Chevron Icon
Corneal Abrasion or Laceration Chevron Icon
Corneal Diseases Chevron Icon
Corneal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Diplopia Chevron Icon
Drooping Eyelids (Ptosis) Chevron Icon
Drusen Chevron Icon
Dry Eyes Chevron Icon
Exophoria Chevron Icon
Exotropia Chevron Icon
Eye Infections Chevron Icon
Eyelid Disorders Chevron Icon
Eyelid Surgery Chevron Icon
Farnsworth Lantern Test Chevron Icon
Floaters Chevron Icon
Glaucoma Chevron Icon
Herpetic Keratitis Chevron Icon
Heterophoria Chevron Icon
Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Lazy Eye Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Ocular Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis) Chevron Icon
Presbyopia Chevron Icon
Retinal Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Retinal Vein Occlusion Chevron Icon
Senile Cataracts Chevron Icon
Stye Chevron Icon
Tear Duct Disorders Chevron Icon
Trichiasis Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Eye Chevron Icon
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis Chevron Icon
Vision Screening Chevron Icon
Visual Field Defects Chevron Icon
Vitreous Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Contact Lens Fitting Services Chevron Icon
Cornea Surgery Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disorders of Globe Chevron Icon
Drainage of Conjunctival Cyst Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Excision or Destruction of Lesion of Cornea Chevron Icon
Eye Test Chevron Icon
Fuchs' Corneal Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Nearsightedness Chevron Icon
Progressive High Myopia Chevron Icon
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Apr 01, 2022
    Very professional. Everyone was nice and organized.
    P. Canipe — Apr 01, 2022
    About Dr. Ralph Oursler III, MD

    • Ophthalmology
    • 28 years of experience
    • English
    • 1689637613
    Education & Certifications

    • WAKE FOREST UNIVERSITY
    • Ophthalmology
