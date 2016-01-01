See All Pediatricians in Norfolk, VA
Dr. Ralph Northam, MD

Pediatrics
3 (18)
Accepting new patients
38 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Northam, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Norfolk, VA. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology. They graduated from Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads and is affiliated with Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters.

Dr. Northam works at Children's Hospital Of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, VA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters
    Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters
601 Childrens Ln, Norfolk, VA 23507
(757) 668-7007

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Childrens Hospital Of The Kings Daughters

Experience & Treatment Frequency

All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Palsy
Concussion
All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
Cerebral Palsy
Concussion

All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Concussion Chevron Icon
EEG (Electroencephalogram) Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Inflammatory and Toxic Neuropathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Concussion Syndrome Chevron Icon
Seizure Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 18 ratings
    Patient Ratings (18)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (9)
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    About Dr. Ralph Northam, MD

    • Pediatrics
    • 38 years of experience
    • English
    • 1780630145
    Education & Certifications

    • Brooke Army Med Center
    • Eastern Virginia Medical School Of The Medical College Of Hampton Roads
    • Neurology with Special Qualification in Child Neurology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Northam, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Northam is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Northam has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Northam has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Northam works at Children's Hospital Of The King's Daughters in Norfolk, VA. View the full address on Dr. Northam’s profile.

    18 patients have reviewed Dr. Northam. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Northam.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Northam, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Northam appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

