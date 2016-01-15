Overview

Dr. Ralph Newman, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.



Dr. Newman works at OhioHealth Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Smoking Cessation Counseling and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.