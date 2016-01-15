See All Geriatric Medicine Doctors in Columbus, OH
Geriatric Medicine
4 (10)
50 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ralph Newman, DO is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 50 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with OhioHealth Grant Medical Center.

Dr. Newman works at OhioHealth Center in Columbus, OH. They frequently treat conditions like Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Smoking Cessation Counseling and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders) along with other conditions at varying frequencies.

Locations

    Clinic Pharmacy
    1000 E Broad St, Columbus, OH 43205 (614) 252-3636

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • OhioHealth Grant Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
Smoking Cessation Counseling
Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)

    Ratings & Reviews
    Jan 15, 2016
    I been going to home for years I was 17 now I'm 43.great doctor great place Dr. Michael is who I see now over there because Dr.newman is always so busy.... The office staff is great as well they make you feel like family.but as long as I been going there we are family.I never went to a obgyn when I was pregnant I went to newman and my kids been going there since birth and they 25,17 years old now..
    Erica houston in Columbus — Jan 15, 2016
    About Dr. Ralph Newman, DO

    Geriatric Medicine
    50 years of experience
    English
    1588711410
    Education & Certifications

    UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Newman has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Newman has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.

    Dr. Newman works at OhioHealth Center in Columbus, OH.

    Dr. Newman has seen patients for Dysthymia (Chronic Depression), Smoking Cessation Counseling and Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders), and more.

    10 patients have reviewed Dr. Newman. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Newman, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Newman appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

