Dr. Ralph Napoli, DPM
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Napoli, DPM is a Podiatric Surgery Specialist in Montclair, NJ. They specialize in Podiatric Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from California College of Podiatric Medicine and is affiliated with Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center and Hackensack University Medical Center.
Dr. Napoli works at
Locations
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC1 Bay Ave, Montclair, NJ 07042 Directions (973) 680-7831Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC67 Broadway, Elmwood Park, NJ 07407 Directions (201) 907-2400Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC25 Prospect Ave, Hackensack, NJ 07601 Directions (201) 343-2277Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
Active Orthopedics & Sports Medicine, LLC440 Old Hook Rd, Emerson, NJ 07630 Directions (201) 358-0707Monday9:00am - 5:00pmTuesday9:00am - 5:00pmWednesday9:00am - 5:00pmThursday9:00am - 5:00pmFriday9:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Hackensack Meridian Health Pascack Valley Medical Center
- Hackensack University Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Virginia
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Health Net
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- QualCare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
I called on a holiday and was able to schedule a visit the following day I arrived early since you need to fill paperwork out staff was courtesy and friendly made you feel welcome I was called early saw the Dr on time was a thorough exam had X-rays taken the Dr reviewed my x-rays with me gave a course of actions scheduled a follow up and I was on my way.. Not sure why all the people complaining about the practice and the Dr
About Dr. Ralph Napoli, DPM
- Podiatric Surgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1487614467
Education & Certifications
- Kennedy Memorial Hospital at Saddle Brook
- California College of Podiatric Medicine
- Fairfield University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Napoli has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Napoli accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Napoli has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Napoli has seen patients for Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture, Foot Sprain and Plantar Fasciitis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Napoli on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
22 patients have reviewed Dr. Napoli. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Napoli.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Napoli, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Napoli appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.