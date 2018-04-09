Dr. Moore III has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Moore III, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Moore III, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Winston Salem, NC. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 34 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Moore III works at
Locations
Main Office1345 Westgate Center Dr Ste B, Winston Salem, NC 27103 Directions (336) 765-1571
Cornerstone Orthopaedics4515 Premier Dr Ste 307, High Point, NC 27265 Directions (877) 826-0590Tuesday8:00am - 5:00pm
Jennings Ortrhopedics (King Office)167 Moore Rd Ste 3, King, NC 27021 Directions (336) 765-1571
Hospital Affiliations
- Wake Forest Baptist Health - High Point Medical Center
- Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Had a torn quadricep tendon. He explained the procedure and recovery process thoroughly. It has only been a week but I'm doing good. Thus far I think he did a great job.
About Dr. Ralph Moore III, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 34 years of experience
- English
- 1871570606
Education & Certifications
- Wake Forest University Baptist Medical Center
- Medical University of South Carolina
- Erskine College
