Dr. Ralph Massey, MD
Dr. Ralph Massey, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
-
1
Cosmetic Surgery Ctr of Santa1260 15th St Ste 1401, Santa Monica, CA 90404 Directions (310) 434-2495
-
2
Honest Dermatology Skin and Laser Center15503 Ventura Blvd Ste 370, Encino, CA 91436 Directions (818) 990-9665
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of California
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Preferred Health Systems
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
My name is Jerry Ross and Dr Massey performed a Mohs on my nose. He was so professional and his time and explanation could not have been better. The care and handling of my procedure could not have gone better. The office is truly professional.
- Dermatology
- 33 years of experience
- English, Arabic
- 1891700332
- MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Massey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Massey accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Massey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Massey has seen patients for Contact Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Massey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Massey speaks Arabic.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Massey. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Massey.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Massey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Massey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.