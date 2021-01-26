Overview

Dr. Ralph Massey, MD is a Dermatologist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Dermatology, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from MIDDLESEX UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Massey works at Ralph A Massey MD in Santa Monica, CA with other offices in Encino, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Adjacent Tissue Transfer along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.