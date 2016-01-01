See All Spinal Injury Medicine Doctors in Philadelphia, PA
Dr. Ralph Marino, MD

Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
41 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Marino, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.

Dr. Marino works at Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab. in Philadelphia, PA.

Locations

    Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab.
    25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
  • Jefferson Methodist Hospital

Myelopathy
EMG (Electromyography)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy
Myelopathy
EMG (Electromyography)
Cervical Spine Myelopathy

Myelopathy Chevron Icon
EMG (Electromyography) Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Ankle and Foot Instability or Derangement Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Ankylosing Vertebral Hyperostosis Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Arthritis of the Elbow Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Bursitis Chevron Icon
Cancer Pain Chevron Icon
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cauda Equina Syndrome Chevron Icon
Cerebral Palsy Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Gait Abnormality Chevron Icon
Hip Pointer Injuries Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Lipedema Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Neck Muscle Strain Chevron Icon
Nerve Root Injury and Plexus Disorders (incl. Pinched Nerve) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Peripheral Nerve Disorders Chevron Icon
Phantom Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Rheumatoid Arthritis Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Shoulder Dislocation Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) Chevron Icon
Sternum Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon

About Dr. Ralph Marino, MD

Specialties
  • Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
Years of Experience
  • 41 years of experience
Languages Spoken
  • English
NPI Number
  • 1306864988
Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
Medical Education
  • Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
Board Certifications
  • Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Spinal Injury Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Marino works at Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab. in Philadelphia, PA. View the full address on Dr. Marino’s profile.

Dr. Marino has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Marino.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Marino, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Marino appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

