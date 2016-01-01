Dr. Marino has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ralph Marino, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Marino, MD is a Spinal Cord Injury Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Spinal Cord Injury Medicine, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation. They graduated from Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital and Jefferson Methodist Hospital.
Dr. Marino works at
Locations
Dept of Physical Medicine and Rehab.25 S 9th St Fl 1, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Jefferson Methodist Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. Ralph Marino, MD
- Spinal Cord Injury Medicine
- 41 years of experience
- English
- 1306864988
Education & Certifications
- Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital|Thomas Jefferson University Hospitals
- Jefferson Medical College Of Thomas Jefferson University
- Physical Medicine & Rehabilitation and Spinal Injury Medicine

