Dr. Ralph Lyerly, MD
Dr. Ralph Lyerly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.
Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network - Walke3400 Highway 78 E Ste 406, Jasper, AL 35501 Directions (205) 384-4212
- Walker Baptist Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I love Dr. Lyerly... he put me at ease and took his time to explain everything in detail about my procedure and results. I highly recommend him.
- Gastroenterology
- 52 years of experience
- English
- 1578516076
- U Ala Med Ctr
- Carraway Meth Med Ctr
- University of Alabama School of Medicine
- Gastroenterology and Internal Medicine
Dr. Lyerly has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lyerly accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lyerly has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Lyerly has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Lyerly on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Lyerly. The overall rating for this provider is 4.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lyerly.
