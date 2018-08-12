Overview

Dr. Ralph Lyerly, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Jasper, AL. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 52 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from University of Alabama School of Medicine and is affiliated with Walker Baptist Medical Center.



Dr. Lyerly works at Brookwood Baptist Health Specialty Care Network - Walke in Jasper, AL. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Gastritis and Hernia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.