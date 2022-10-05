See All Neurosurgeons in Asheville, NC
Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD

Neurosurgery
3.5 (39)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in Asheville, NC. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurosurgery. They graduated from Indiana University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mission Hospital.

Dr. Loomis works at Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr in Asheville, NC. They frequently treat conditions like Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr
    7 Vanderbilt Park Dr, Asheville, NC 28803 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (828) 255-7776
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mission Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Cervical Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Hydrocephalus Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Lumbar Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Meningiomas Chevron Icon
Pituitary Tumor Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Secondary Malignancies Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
Acoustic Neuroma Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Chevron Icon
Arteriovenous Malformation (AVM) Brain Chevron Icon
Brain and Nervous System Cancer (incl. Gliomas, Astrocytoma, Schwannoma, Medulloblastoma, Chordoma) Chevron Icon
Brain Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Brain Cancer Chevron Icon
Brain Surgery Chevron Icon
Broken Neck Chevron Icon
Cerebral Artery Thrombosis Chevron Icon
Cerebrospinal Fluid (CSF) Shunt - Insertion, Repair or Removal Chevron Icon
Cerebrovascular Disease Chevron Icon
Chiari Malformation Type 1 Chevron Icon
Chiari's Deformity Chevron Icon
Cranial Trauma Chevron Icon
Craniectomy, Craniotomy, Surgery of Skull Base, Neuroendoscopy Chevron Icon
Epilepsy Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Tumor Chevron Icon
Spinal Fusion Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Stroke Chevron Icon
Subarachnoid Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Subdural Hemorrhage Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Thoracic Spine Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Traumatic Brain Injury Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • America's 1st Choice
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Golden Rule
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Healthgram
    • Humana
    • MedCost
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Tricare
    • Veteran Administration Plan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.6
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (25)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (14)
    Oct 05, 2022
    I was pinned between 2 cars in a wreck that left me with 12 broken bones, 8 of them in my neck. No doctor in my state could help me. A friend, who I knew from working Law Enforcement, lives about 30 miles south of Asheville. She found Dr. Loomis for me. He repaired 7 broken bones in my neck and upper thorax. My C5 vertebra had been crushed into powder from the impact. Dr. Loomis not only saved me from being a quadraplegic, but he also took time to explain the impact my injuries would have on my lifestyle and sat with me showing, me how to drive and do several other everyday necessities to allow me to continue my hectic life. I was extremely active until the wreck. Now I was facing months of PT and Rehab. His staff gave me the knowledge to help me recover when I returned home. You don't have enough stars to list the expertise and caring he showed while I was his patient. Above and Beyond the Call of Duty definitely describe this wonderful man. Thank you for making a positive difference in so many lives, including mine. God bless.
    Mary Weber — Oct 05, 2022
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD
    About Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD

    Specialties
    • Neurosurgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1699779595
    NPI Number
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • IU Health University
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Neurosurgery
    Board Certifications
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Loomis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Loomis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Loomis has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Loomis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Loomis works at Carolina Spine/Neurosurgery Ctr in Asheville, NC. View the full address on Dr. Loomis’s profile.

    Dr. Loomis has seen patients for Spinal Stenosis and Cervical Spine Myelopathy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Loomis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Loomis. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Loomis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Loomis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Loomis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

