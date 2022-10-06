Book an Appointment

Dr. Ralph Levy, MD

Cardiology
4.5 (26)
Accepting new patients
39 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. Ralph Levy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Del Rosario and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.

Dr. Levy works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    1150 N 35th Ave Ste 605, Hollywood, FL 33021 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 932-2301
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  2. 2
    Memorial Division of Cardiac Services
    603 N Flamingo Rd Ste 255, Pembroke Pines, FL 33028 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 932-2201
    Saturday
    Closed
    Sunday
    Closed
  3. 3
    Memorial Division Of Cardiac Services
    17180 Royal Palm Blvd Ste 1-2, Weston, FL 33326 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (954) 869-5579

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension
Hyperlipidemia
Heart Disease
Hypertension

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Hyperlipidemia Chevron Icon
Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Electrocardiogram (EKG) Chevron Icon
Chest CT (incl. Heart and Lungs) Chevron Icon
Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) Chevron Icon
Heart Palpitations Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Angina Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Angina
Angina and Acute Coronary Syndrome Chevron Icon
Arrhythmia Screening Chevron Icon
Arrhythmias Chevron Icon
Atrial Fibrillation Chevron Icon
Atrial Flutter Chevron Icon
Cardiac Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiac MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) of Heart or Chest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Myocardial Perfusion Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiomegaly Chevron Icon
Cardiomyopathy Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Stress Test Chevron Icon
Cardioversion, Elective Chevron Icon
Carotid Artery Disease Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Chevron Icon
Chest Pain Evaluation Chevron Icon
Cholesterol Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Heart Defects Chevron Icon
Congestive Heart Failure Chevron Icon
Coronary Angiogram Chevron Icon
Heart Attack (Acute Myocardial Infarction) Chevron Icon
HeartAware Online Risk Screening Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Prolapse Chevron Icon
Nuclear Stress Testing Chevron Icon
Pericardial Disease Chevron Icon
Pericarditis Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Nuclear Stress Test Chevron Icon
Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Sick Sinus Syndrome Chevron Icon
Sinus Bradycardia Chevron Icon
Stress Test Chevron Icon
Structural Heart Disease Evaluations and Treatment Chevron Icon
Supraventricular Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Treadmill Stress Test Chevron Icon
Tricuspid Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Accelerated Hypertension Chevron Icon
Adult Congenital Heart Disease Chevron Icon
Aneurysm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Aneurysm
Ankle Disorders Chevron Icon
Aortic Aneurysm Chevron Icon
Aortic Diseases Chevron Icon
Aortic Ectasia Chevron Icon
Aortic Stenosis Chevron Icon
Aortic Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Atrial Septal Defect Chevron Icon
Cardiac Arrest Chevron Icon
Cardiac Catheterization (incl. Coronary Angiography) Chevron Icon
Cardiac Defects Chevron Icon
Cardiac Event Monitor Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Diagnostic Test Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Disease Counseling Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Imaging Chevron Icon
Cardiovascular Intervention Chevron Icon
Chronic Pulmonary Heart Diseases (incl. Pulmonary Hypertension) Chevron Icon
Congenital Aortic Valve Disorders Chevron Icon
Coronary Angioplasty, Atherectomy and Stent Chevron Icon
CT Scan (Computed Tomography) Chevron Icon
Dobutamine Thallium Stress Test Chevron Icon
Echocardiography Chevron Icon
Endocarditis Chevron Icon
Familial Hypertension Chevron Icon
Heart Aware Risk Assessment Chevron Icon
Heart Block Chevron Icon
Heart Murmur Chevron Icon
High-Risk Hypertension Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypertensive Heart and Chronic Kidney Disease Chevron Icon
Hypotension Chevron Icon
Ligament Repair Chevron Icon
Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload Chevron Icon
Long QT Syndrome Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Regurgitation Chevron Icon
Mitral Valve Stenosis Chevron Icon
MRI (Magnetic Resonance Imaging) Chevron Icon
Muscular Dystrophy (MD) Chevron Icon
Patent Foramen Ovale (PFO) Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease Screening (PAD) Chevron Icon
Pharmacologic Stress Test, Adenosine Chevron Icon
Primary Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Edema Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Pulmonary Valve Disease Chevron Icon
Secondary Hypertension Chevron Icon
Sinus Tachycardia Chevron Icon
Syncope Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Syncope
TCD Bubble Test Chevron Icon
Thoracentesis Chevron Icon
Tilt Table Testing Chevron Icon
Tilt Testing or Cardiac Event Monitors Chevron Icon
Ultrasound, Cardiac Chevron Icon
Ventricular Septal Defect Chevron Icon
White Coat Hypertension Chevron Icon
    Insurance Accepted

    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • AvMed
    • Beech Street (Multiplan)
    • Better Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
    • Careplus
    • Cigna
    • Corporate Medical Network (CMN)
    • Coventry Health Care
    • Coventry Health Care of Florida
    • Dimension Health
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Florida Health Administrators
    • Fortified Provider Network
    • Freedom Health
    • Global Health Care Network
    • Humana
    • Magellan Complete Care
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Memorial Healthcare System
    • Molina Healthcare
    • MultiPlan
    • PHCS
    • Preferred Medical Plan
    • Prime Health Services
    • Quality Health Management (QHM)
    • Simply Healthcare
    • Simply Healthcare Plans
    • Sunshine Health
    • Three Rivers Provider Network
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews

    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (22)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Oct 06, 2022
    Dr. Levy is an exceptional physician. He demonstrates the qualities of compassionate concern and those of a highly skilled practitioner. He possesses a formidable history of experience. I was very impressed with both his demeanor and his medical insights that he shared with me. I always say, "I don't care how much one knows until I know how much one cares." Dr. Levy is truly exemplary in his profession. I trust him without hesitation to see that I receive the quality of care that I deserve, and he has certainly done so!
    Leo F. Armbrust — Oct 06, 2022
    About Dr. Ralph Levy, MD

    Specialties
    • Cardiology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 39 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    Gender
    • Male
    Gender
    NPI Number
    • 1043266703
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Mt Sinai Hospital Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • SUNY - Health Science Center At Brooklyn
    Residency
    Internship
    • Lincoln Medical and Mental Health Center
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • Universidad Del Rosario
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Cardiovascular Disease and Internal Medicine
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Hospital Affiliations

    • Memorial Regional Hospital
    • Memorial Hospital West

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Levy, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Levy is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Levy has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Levy has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Levy has seen patients for Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Levy on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Levy. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Levy.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Levy, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Levy appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.