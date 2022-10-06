Overview

Dr. Ralph Levy, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Hollywood, FL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 39 years of experience, and is board certified in Cardiovascular Disease. They graduated from Universidad Del Rosario and is affiliated with Memorial Regional Hospital and Memorial Hospital West.



Dr. Levy works at Memorial Cardiac and Vascular Institute in Hollywood, FL with other offices in Pembroke Pines, FL and Weston, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Hyperlipidemia, Heart Disease and Hypertension along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.