Dr. Ralph Lemcke III, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Lemcke III, MD is a Dermatopathology Specialist in Tucson, AZ. They specialize in Dermatopathology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Dermatology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS.
Locations
Ralph A. Lemcke MD PC6542 E Carondelet Dr, Tucson, AZ 85710 Directions (520) 296-6204
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Lemcke was my doctor back in the late 70s. Great doctor.
About Dr. Ralph Lemcke III, MD
- Dermatopathology
- 50 years of experience
- English
- 1912007683
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF ALASKA / ANCHORAGE CAMPUS
- Dermatology and Dermatopathology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Lemcke III has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Lemcke III accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Lemcke III has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
10 patients have reviewed Dr. Lemcke III. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Lemcke III.
