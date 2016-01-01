Overview

Dr. Ralph Lazzara, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Grand Blanc, MI. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from Wayne State U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Mclaren Flint, Mclaren Greater Lansing and Sparrow Hospital.



Dr. Lazzara works at McLaren Flint Community Medical Center in Grand Blanc, MI with other offices in Lapeer, MI. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.