Dr. Ralph Katsman, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Katsman, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Tacoma, WA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Katsman works at
Locations
Digestive Health Specialists - Waldron Endoscopy Center3209 S 23rd St Ste 350, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-5127
Digestive Health Specialists - Fogel Endoscopy Center34503 9th Ave S Ste 240, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 838-9839
Digestive Health Specialists - Tacoma Clinic2202 S Cedar St Ste 200, Tacoma, WA 98405 Directions (253) 272-5127
Digestive Health Specialists - Federal Way Clinic33915 1st Way S Ste 203, Federal Way, WA 98003 Directions (253) 838-9839
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
My appointment was for a routine colonoscopy. Met Dr. Katsman a few minutes before the procedure. He introduced himself, explained the procedure and asked for questions. It was relaxed and not rushed. Afterwards he made sure that I was awake and comfortable and shared the results. I am grateful for his professionalism and that of the front desk staff, the admitting nurse, the anesthesiologist, the procedure room staff, and the recovery nurse. The whole experience made an otherwise uncomfortable time very relaxed.
About Dr. Ralph Katsman, MD
- Gastroenterology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1740254283
Education & Certifications
- University Of Minnesota
- UNIVERSITY OF MINNESOTA / CROOKSTON CAMPUS
- Internal Medicine
