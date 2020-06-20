See All Dermatologists in Thousand Oaks, CA
Dr. Ralph Kamell, MD

Dermatology
4 (13)
Accepting new patients
Overview

Dr. Ralph Kamell, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.

Dr. Kamell works at Conejo Dermatology in Thousand Oaks, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Conejo Dermatology
    55 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (805) 497-7529

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Los Robles Regional Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
Cellulitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Acne Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Bedsores Chevron Icon
Boil Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
Acanthosis Nigricans Chevron Icon
Atopic Dermatitis (Eczema) Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Burn Injuries Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Canker Sore Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Due to Drugs Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Herpetiformis Chevron Icon
Dermatomyositis Chevron Icon
Destruction of Penile Lesion Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Cosmetics Chevron Icon
Eczema and Contact Dermatitis Due to Metals Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Foot Conditions Chevron Icon
Fungal Infections Chevron Icon
Granuloma of Skin Chevron Icon
Hidradenitis Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
Impetigo Chevron Icon
Intense Pulse Light Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Lice Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lyme Disease Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Parapsoriasis Chevron Icon
Pemphigoid Chevron Icon
Pemphigus Chevron Icon
Pityriasis Rosea Chevron Icon
Poison Ivy, Poison Oak, or Poison Sumac Poisoning Chevron Icon
Scabies Chevron Icon
Second-Degree Burns Chevron Icon
Shaving of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Skin Infections Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
Tinea Versicolor Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
    • AARP
    • Aetna
    • Affordable Health & Benefits
    • Anthem
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CHAMPVA
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • Simplifi
    • Tricare
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Western Growers Insurance Services

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 13 ratings
    Patient Ratings (13)
    5 Star
    (9)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Jun 20, 2020
    I have been going to Dr. Kamell for more than thirty years. He is amazing. Very thorough and serious about his role of preventing skin cancer issues, but kindness is al2ays in the forefront. I appreciate the many times he has found spots and treated them/ removed them successfully. He is the BEST
    Jun 20, 2020
    About Dr. Ralph Kamell, MD

    • Dermatology
    • English
    • 1881609741
    Education & Certifications

    • Ucla Med Ctr, Dermatology Univ Of Ca Irvine Coll Med, Internal Medicine
    • Orange Co Med Ctr-Uc Irvine
    • Cornell University Medical College
    • Weill Cornell Medical College
    • Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Kamell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Kamell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Kamell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Kamell works at Conejo Dermatology in Thousand Oaks, CA. View the full address on Dr. Kamell’s profile.

    Dr. Kamell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Kamell on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Kamell.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

