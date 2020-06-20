Dr. Ralph Kamell, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Kamell is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Kamell, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Kamell, MD is a Dermatologist in Thousand Oaks, CA. They graduated from Cornell University Medical College and is affiliated with Los Robles Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Kamell works at
Locations
Conejo Dermatology55 Rolling Oaks Dr Ste 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91361 Directions (805) 497-7529
Hospital Affiliations
- Los Robles Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Kamell for more than thirty years. He is amazing. Very thorough and serious about his role of preventing skin cancer issues, but kindness is al2ays in the forefront. I appreciate the many times he has found spots and treated them/ removed them successfully. He is the BEST
About Dr. Ralph Kamell, MD
- Dermatology
- English
- 1881609741
Education & Certifications
- Ucla Med Ctr, Dermatology Univ Of Ca Irvine Coll Med, Internal Medicine
- Orange Co Med Ctr-Uc Irvine
- Cornell University Medical College
- Weill Cornell Medical College
- Dermatology and Micrographic Dermatologic Surgery
Dr. Kamell has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Kamell accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Kamell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Kamell has seen patients for Moles (Benign Skin Lesions), Birthmark and Actinic Keratosis, and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Kamell. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Kamell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Kamell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.