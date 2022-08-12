Dr. Ierardi has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Ierardi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Ierardi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Celebration, FL. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from Emory University School of Medicine and is affiliated with AdventHealth Celebration.
Dr. Ierardi works at
Locations
AdventHealth Medical Group Vascular Surgery at Celebration410 Celebration Pl Ste 302, Celebration, FL 34747 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Celebration
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Ierardi?
I don’t think you can possibly know how grateful & appreciative I am, I know you must read that a lot but I was so sick my body said “just die” but you truly saved my life it brought me back to being grateful & why that & appreciation is so important for every minute, hour, as well as quality of life appears again. God Bless(Ed) You Doc “Starts with an I & ends with an I” Thank You Shirley Mason
About Dr. Ralph Ierardi, MD
Vascular Surgery
35 years of experience
English
- 1477648160
Education & Certifications
- Allegheny Univ Hosps, Vascular Surgery Temple Univ Hosp, General Surgery
- Emory University School of Medicine
Dr. Ierardi works at
