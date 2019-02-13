Dr. Ralph Iannuzzi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Iannuzzi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Iannuzzi, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Iannuzzi, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Boston, MA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 41 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS.
Dr. Iannuzzi works at
Locations
-
1
Mhg Physician Services California Inc.133 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA 02215 Directions (617) 421-5984Monday8:00am - 4:30pmFriday8:00am - 4:30pm
- 2 1 Lyons St Fl 2, Dedham, MA 02026 Directions (617) 657-6410
-
3
Massachusetts Eye and Ear243 Charles St, Boston, MA 02114 Directions (617) 523-7900
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- MultiPlan
- Tufts Health Plan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Iannuzzi?
I saw him once so far. He was friendly and helped me to clean ear wax. It was a bit harsh (and my ear bled afterwards) but I suppose that is ok. I can hear better now. I will soon see him for my sinusitis as well.
About Dr. Ralph Iannuzzi, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- 41 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1538193396
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF MASSACHUSETTS / BOSTON CAMPUS
- Otolaryngology and Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Iannuzzi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Iannuzzi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Iannuzzi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Iannuzzi works at
Dr. Iannuzzi has seen patients for Earwax Buildup and Tinnitus, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Iannuzzi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Iannuzzi speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Iannuzzi. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Iannuzzi.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Iannuzzi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Iannuzzi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.