Dr. Ralph Highshaw, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Highshaw, MD is an Urology Specialist in Zephyrhills, FL. They completed their residency with Univ Ca Davis Health System, Urology L A Co-Usc Med Ctr, Urology
Dr. Highshaw works at
Locations
Urology at Zephyrhills6748 GALL BLVD, Zephyrhills, FL 33542 Directions (813) 779-1209
AdventHealth Medical Group Multispecialty at Wesley Chapel2700 Healing Way Ste 310, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 779-1209
Surgical Specialists at Wesley Chapel2590 Healing Way Ste 210, Wesley Chapel, FL 33543 Directions (813) 779-1209
Hospital Affiliations
- AdventHealth Wesley Chapel
- Adventhealth Zephyrhills
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Saw doc in Pensacola office. Explained my surgery and all options available to me. Dr Highshaw did my surgery as explained took excellent care of me. Recovery was fast When I went back to office I found out Dr Highshaw may not be returning to Pensacola office. I’ve been trying to see if he’s at another office in Pensacola He’s a great doctor I was very lucky to have him do my surgery
About Dr. Ralph Highshaw, MD
- Urology
- English, Spanish
- 1386726453
Education & Certifications
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Highshaw has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Highshaw accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Highshaw has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Highshaw has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Highshaw on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Highshaw speaks Spanish.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Highshaw. The overall rating for this provider is 3.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Highshaw.
