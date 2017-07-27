Dr. Ralph Gonzalez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gonzalez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Gonzalez, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Gonzalez, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Bradenton, FL. They specialize in Neurology, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from University of Miami / School of Medicine and is affiliated with Lakewood Ranch Medical Center and Manatee Memorial Hospital.
Dr. Gonzalez works at
Locations
Manatee Physician Alliance Neurology200 3rd Ave W Ste 110, Bradenton, FL 34205 Directions (941) 746-3115
Hospital Affiliations
- Lakewood Ranch Medical Center
- Manatee Memorial Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- American Republic
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- AvMed
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Florida
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CHAMPVA
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medico
- MultiPlan
- National Elevator
- POMCO Group
- Priority Health
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellCare
Ratings & Reviews
Haven't gone to office yet, but he treats my son and myself at Manatee Memorial Hospital. He is an excellent doctor, worth moving down here permanently for.
About Dr. Ralph Gonzalez, MD
- Neurology
- 27 years of experience
- English
- 1043373988
Education & Certifications
- University of Florida Affiliated Hospitals
- University of Florida / Shands Medical Center
- Shands Teaching Hosp/Uf
- University of Miami / School of Medicine
- University of South Florida
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gonzalez has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Gonzalez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gonzalez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
15 patients have reviewed Dr. Gonzalez. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gonzalez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gonzalez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gonzalez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.