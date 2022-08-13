See All Plastic Surgeons in Fort Myers, FL
Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
3 (39)
Accepting new patients
36 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Fort Myers, FL. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from New York Medical College and is affiliated with Cape Coral Hospital, Gulf Coast Medical Center and Lee Memorial Hospital.

Dr. Garramone works at Ralph R Garramone MD PA in Fort Myers, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
Compare with other Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Timothy Lian, MD
Dr. Timothy Lian, MD
10 (4)
View Profile
Dr. Amy Brewster, MD
Dr. Amy Brewster, MD
8 (15)
View Profile
Dr. Rigo Mendoza, MD
Dr. Rigo Mendoza, MD
8 (59)
View Profile

Locations

  1. 1
    Ralph R Garramone MD PA
    12998 S Cleveland Ave, Fort Myers, FL 33907 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (239) 482-1900

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Cape Coral Hospital
  • Gulf Coast Medical Center
  • Lee Memorial Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma
Acne
Actinic Keratosis
Basal Cell Carcinoma

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Acne Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Acne
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
CoolSculpting® Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Needling Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Hives Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hives
Intertrigo Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lichen Planus Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Sunburn Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Sunburn
Ultherapy® Chevron Icon
Ultrapulse CO2 Laser Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    2.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 39 ratings
    Patient Ratings (39)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (20)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Garramone?

    Aug 13, 2022
    He is excellent at what he does! Thanks again Dr. G
    Julie — Aug 13, 2022
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Garramone to family and friends

    Dr. Garramone's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Garramone

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD.

    About Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 36 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1396796405
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • New York University Med Center
    Fellowship
    Residency
    • Rhode Island Hospital
    Residency
    Internship
    • Hartford Hospital
    Internship
    Medical Education
    • New York Medical College
    Medical Education
    Undergraduate School
    • Bucknell University
    Undergraduate School

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Garramone is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Garramone has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Garramone has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Garramone works at Ralph R Garramone MD PA in Fort Myers, FL. View the full address on Dr. Garramone’s profile.

    39 patients have reviewed Dr. Garramone. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Garramone.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Garramone, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Garramone appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. Ralph Garramone, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.