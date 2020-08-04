Overview

Dr. Ralph Gambardella, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Los Angeles, CA. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from University of Southern California / Keck School of Medicine and is affiliated with Adventist Health White Memorial, Cedars - Sinai Medical Center, Cedars-Sinai Marina del Rey Hospital and Keck Hospital of USC.



Dr. Gambardella works at Vernon B. Williams, MD, Inc. in Los Angeles, CA with other offices in Pasadena, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Sprains and Strains (incl. Muscle Tear) and Glenoid Labrum Tear along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.