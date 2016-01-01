Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Gallo is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD is a Sleep Medicine Specialist in Gibbsboro, NJ. They specialize in Sleep Medicine, has 49 years of experience. They graduated from TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED.
Dr. Gallo works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
The Center for Neurological and Neurodevelopmental Health250 Haddonfield Berlin Rd Ste 105, Gibbsboro, NJ 08026 Directions (855) 852-8150
-
2
The Center for Neurological and Neurodevelopmental Health, King of Prussia, PA651 Park Ave, King of Prussia, PA 19406 Directions (855) 852-8150
-
3
Gerson Associates P.c.10551 Decatur Rd Ste 200, Philadelphia, PA 19154 Directions (215) 637-6800
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Group Health Cooperative (GHC)
- HealthPartners
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Independence Blue Cross
- Keystone Health Plan East
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Gallo?
About Dr. Ralph Gallo, MD
- Sleep Medicine
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1255372876
Education & Certifications
- Childrens Hospital Of Philadel
- Childrens Hsp/Philadelphia
- TEMPLE UNIV SCH OF MED
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Gallo accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Gallo has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Gallo works at
Dr. Gallo speaks Spanish.
Dr. Gallo has not been reviewed and rated on Healthline FindCare, yet. If you have seen this provider you can leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Gallo.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Gallo, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Gallo appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.