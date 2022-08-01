Dr. Ralph Fritzsch, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fritzsch is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Fritzsch, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Fritzsch, MD is an Urology Specialist in Kerrville, TX. They specialize in Urology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas and is affiliated with Hill Country Memorial Hospital and Peterson Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Fritzsch works at
Locations
-
1
Urology Associates of Kerrville251 Cully Dr Ste C, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 257-7533
-
2
Peterson Regional Medical Center551 Hill Country Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 896-4200
-
3
Peterson Medical Associates575 Hill Country Dr, Kerrville, TX 78028 Directions (830) 257-7533
Hospital Affiliations
- Hill Country Memorial Hospital
- Peterson Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Fritzsch?
I have only seen Dr Fritzsch once, but he immediately became probably my favorite doctor ever. I was anxious about being in such a vulnerable position (I am a senior transgender woman) with a doctor I didn't know. He was thorough, considerate, very informative, not in a hurry. I very quickly felt safe and confident that I was in good hands. Again, this is only one visit, but that was my experience. I hope this helps.
About Dr. Ralph Fritzsch, MD
- Urology
- 30 years of experience
- English
- 1508874157
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern, Dallas
- U Tex SW
- U Of Tx Southwestern Med Sch At Dallas
- Urology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fritzsch has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fritzsch accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Texas, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fritzsch has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fritzsch works at
Dr. Fritzsch has seen patients for Polyuria, Enlarged Prostate (BPH) and Urinary Tract Infection (UTI), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fritzsch on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
18 patients have reviewed Dr. Fritzsch. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fritzsch.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fritzsch, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fritzsch appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.