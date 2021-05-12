Dr. Ralph Fernandez, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Fernandez is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Fernandez, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Fernandez, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Iberia Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.
Locations
-
1
Acadiana Womens Health Group Pmc4640 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050
-
2
Lafayette Surgical Specialty Hospital1101 Kaliste Saloom Rd, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 769-4100
-
3
Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital4600 Ambassador Caffery Pkwy, Lafayette, LA 70508 Directions (337) 984-1050Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 7:00pmThursday8:00am - 4:00pmFriday8:00am - 12:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Iberia Medical Center
- Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
I've been Dr Fernandez's patient for about 28 years. He is the kind and compassionate. He sits down and listens to everything you tell him. I trust him with my life.
About Dr. Ralph Fernandez, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 38 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Hospital
- Louisiana State Univ School Of Medicine In New Orleans
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Fernandez has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Fernandez accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Fernandez has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Fernandez has seen patients for Hysteroscopy, Ovarian Cysts and Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Fernandez on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
17 patients have reviewed Dr. Fernandez. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Fernandez.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Fernandez, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Fernandez appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.