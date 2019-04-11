See All Podiatrists in Bloomingdale, IL
Dr. Ralph Esposito, DPM

Podiatry
4 (14)
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Esposito, DPM is a Podiatry Specialist in Bloomingdale, IL. They specialize in Podiatry, has 20 years of experience. They graduated from OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE and is affiliated with AdventHealth La Grange.

Dr. Esposito works at Foot & Ankle Center in Bloomingdale, IL with other offices in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Foot & Ankle Surgery Center
    117 W Lake St, Bloomingdale, IL 60108 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 582-3338
    Ankle and Foot Associates
    12 Salt Creek Ln Ste 410, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (708) 579-0047

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • AdventHealth La Grange

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe
Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains
Hammer Toe

Bunion Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Bunion
Ankle Sprains and Strains Chevron Icon
Hammer Toe Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendinitis Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain and Achilles Tendon Sprain or Rupture Chevron Icon
Foot Sprain Chevron Icon
Heel Spur Chevron Icon
Plantar Fasciitis Chevron Icon
Achilles Tendon Rupture Chevron Icon
Ankle Sprain Chevron Icon
Bunionette Chevron Icon
Dressing and-or Debridement of Wound, Infection, or Burn (incl. Negative Pressure Wound Therapy) Chevron Icon
Dropfoot Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dropfoot
Flat Foot Chevron Icon
Foot Fracture Chevron Icon
Foot Pain Chevron Icon
Fungal Nail Infection Chevron Icon
Hallux Limitus Chevron Icon
Hallux Rigidus Chevron Icon
Heel Pain Chevron Icon
High Arch Chevron Icon
Ingrown Toenail Chevron Icon
Leg Venous Ulcer Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Ulcer of Foot Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Wound Care and Management Chevron Icon
    • Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of Illinois
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Golden Rule
    • Humana
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • Principal Financial Group
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • WellPoint

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.9
    Average provider rating
    Based on 14 ratings
    Patient Ratings (14)
    5 Star
    (10)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (4)
    Apr 11, 2019
    Dr Esposito is a knowledgeable Dr. and takes his time with treating and explaining the issues at hand. Very kind person David 04/10/2019
    — Apr 11, 2019
    About Dr. Ralph Esposito, DPM

    • Podiatry
    • 20 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1598753949
    Education & Certifications

    • Kern Hospital / Southeast Michigan Surgical Hospital
    • OHIO COLLEGE OF PODIATRIC MEDICINE
    • Elmhurst College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Esposito, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Esposito is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Esposito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Esposito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Esposito has seen patients for Bunion, Ankle Sprains and Strains and Hammer Toe, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Esposito on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    14 patients have reviewed Dr. Esposito. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Esposito.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Esposito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Esposito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

