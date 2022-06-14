Dr. Ralph Ensley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ensley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Ensley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Ensley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Cardiology, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School and is affiliated with Saint Francis Hospital, Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee, Saint Francis Hospital South and Saint Francis Hospital Vinita.
Dr. Ensley works at
Locations
1
Warren Clinic Cardiology of Tulsa6151 S Yale Ave Ste 100A, Tulsa, OK 74136 Directions (918) 494-8500
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Francis Hospital
- Saint Francis Hospital Muskogee
- Saint Francis Hospital South
- Saint Francis Hospital Vinita
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Kept me alive for 20 years. Stints, bypass referral, 2 pacemakers & defibulator, mitral valve and much more. He is brief, direct, and to the point.
About Dr. Ralph Ensley, MD
- Cardiology
- 40 years of experience
- English, Chinese
- 1225082795
Education & Certifications
- University of Utah School of Medicine
- University Of California, San Francisco, School Of Medicine
- University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas Southwestern Medical School
- Internal Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ensley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ensley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ensley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ensley works at
Dr. Ensley has seen patients for Heart Disease, Cardioverter-Defibrillator or Pacemaker Insertion, Removal or Repair and Pacemaker Insertion or Replacement, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ensley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ensley speaks Chinese.
19 patients have reviewed Dr. Ensley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ensley.
