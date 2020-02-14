Overview

Dr. Ralph Devito, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. Devito works at Yale Urology in New Haven, CT with other offices in Hamden, CT and Madison, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.