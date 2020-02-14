Dr. Devito has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Devito, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Devito, MD is an Urology Specialist in New Haven, CT. They specialize in Urology, has 49 years of experience, and is board certified in Urology. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Bridgeport Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. Devito works at
Locations
1
The Urology Center PC330 Orchard St Ste 164, New Haven, CT 06511 Directions (203) 789-2222
2
Yale Urology2200 Whitney Ave Ste 280A, Hamden, CT 06518 Directions (203) 789-2222
3
Ynhh Urology - Madison1291 Boston Post Rd Ste 205, Madison, CT 06443 Directions (203) 785-2815
4
Radiology and Biomedical Imaging - New Haven - Yale Physicians Building800 Howard Ave, New Haven, CT 06519 Directions (203) 785-2815Friday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Bridgeport Hospital
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Without a doubt, Dr. Devito is one of the finest Doctors I ever received treatment from. He is extremely knowledgable, listens to his Patients and offers outstanding support. He is warm hearted and truly and honestly epitomizes everything which we admire in the medical profession.
About Dr. Ralph Devito, MD
- Urology
- 49 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1093741019
Education & Certifications
- ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Urology
Dr. Devito accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Devito has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Devito has seen patients for Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Polyuria and Blood in Urine (Hematuria), and more.
Dr. Devito speaks Spanish.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Devito. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Devito, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Devito appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.