Dr. De Natale has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph De Natale, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph De Natale, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.
Dr. De Natale works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Connecticut Vascular Center PC6 Business Park Dr Ste 203, Branford, CT 06405 Directions (203) 483-8053
-
2
Connecticut Vascular Center PC280 State St, North Haven, CT 06473 Directions (203) 288-2886
Hospital Affiliations
- Midstate Medical Center
- Yale New Haven Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. De Natale?
About Dr. Ralph De Natale, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 44 years of experience
- English, Italian
- 1497790026
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY
- Vascular Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. De Natale accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. De Natale has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De Natale works at
Dr. De Natale has seen patients for Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. De Natale on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. De Natale speaks Italian.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. De Natale. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De Natale.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De Natale, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De Natale appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.