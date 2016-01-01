Overview

Dr. Ralph De Natale, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Branford, CT. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 44 years of experience, and is board certified in Vascular Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF BOLOGNA / FACULTY OF MEDICINE AND SURGERY and is affiliated with Midstate Medical Center and Yale New Haven Hospital.



Dr. De Natale works at Connecticut Vascular Center PC in Branford, CT with other offices in North Haven, CT. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Arterial Embolism and Thrombosis, Aortic Aneurysm and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.