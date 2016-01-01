Dr. De La Torre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD
Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts Institute Of Technology Program In Health Sciences and Technology.
Cape Cod Hospital27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Directions (508) 862-5891MondayClosed Open 24 HoursTuesdayClosed Open 24 HoursWednesdayClosed Open 24 HoursThursdayClosed Open 24 HoursFridayClosed Open 24 HoursSaturdayClosed Open 24 HoursSundayClosed Open 24 Hours
Steward Health Care500 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116 Directions (617) 419-4700
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Massachusetts General Hospital
- Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts Institute Of Technology Program In Health Sciences and Technology
- Duke University
- Thoracic Surgery
Dr. De La Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. De La Torre speaks Spanish.
4 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Torre.
