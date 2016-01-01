See All General Surgeons in Hyannis, MA
Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD Icon-share Share Profile

Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD

General Surgery
2.0 (4)
Call for new patient details
31 years of experience
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Overview

Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Hyannis, MA. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Surgery. They graduated from Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts Institute Of Technology Program In Health Sciences and Technology.

Dr. De La Torre works at Champaign Dental Group in Hyannis, MA with other offices in Boston, MA. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Find providers based on your care needs

User Ratings (of at least 4.0)
Insurance Accepted
Headshot Available
Accepting New Patients
Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Start the search for a new doctor with Super Profiles and customizable filters that matter the most to you.

Locations

  1. 1
    Cape Cod Hospital
    27 Park St, Hyannis, MA 02601 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (508) 862-5891
    Monday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Tuesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Wednesday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Thursday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Friday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Saturday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
    Sunday
    Closed Open 24 Hours
  2. 2
    Steward Health Care
    500 Boylston St, Boston, MA 02116 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (617) 419-4700

Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

2.0
Average provider rating
Based on 4 ratings
Patient Ratings (4)
5 Star
(1)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(3)
Leave a review

How was your appointment with Dr. De La Torre?

Read more reviews on Healthgrades
Photo: Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD
How would you rate your experience with Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD?
  • Likelihood of recommending Dr. De La Torre to family and friends

Dr. De La Torre's Office & Staff

  • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
  • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
  • Staff friendliness and courteousness
  • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

Experience with Dr. De La Torre

  • Level of trust in provider's decisions
  • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
  • How well provider listens and answers questions
  • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

Tell Us About Yourself

  • Your gender:
  • Your age group:
  • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

Finish Here

  • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
    Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD.

About Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD

Specialties
  • General Surgery
Specialties
Years of Experience
  • 31 years of experience
Years of Experience
Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
Languages Spoken
  • English, Spanish
Languages Spoken
NPI Number
  • 1932294626
NPI Number
A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

Education & Certifications

Residency
  • Massachusetts General Hospital
Residency
Medical Education
  • Harvard Medical School-Massachusetts Institute Of Technology Program In Health Sciences and Technology
Medical Education
Undergraduate School
  • Duke University
Undergraduate School
Board Certifications
  • Thoracic Surgery
Board Certifications
What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

Frequently Asked Questions

Dr. De La Torre has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

Dr. De La Torre has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

4 patients have reviewed Dr. De La Torre. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. De La Torre.

Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. De La Torre, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. De La Torre appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

Are you Dr. Ralph De La Torre, MD?

Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

It’s free and only takes a minute.

CLAIM MY PROFILE

Search

Primary Care
Close Icon

In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.