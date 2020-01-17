Overview

Dr. Ralph Damiano, MD is a Cardiothoracic Surgery Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Cardiothoracic Surgery, has 43 years of experience, and is board certified in Thoracic Cardiovascular Surgery. They graduated from Duke U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Barnes Jewish Hospital and Barnes-jewish West County Hospital.



Dr. Damiano works at Washington University in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Mitral Valve Stenosis, Mitral Valve Surgery and Mitral Valve Regurgitation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.