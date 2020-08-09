See All Psychiatrists in Hinsdale, IL
Dr. Ralph Cusick Jr, MD

Psychiatry
4 (27)
38 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Dr. Ralph Cusick Jr, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Hinsdale, IL. They specialize in Psychiatry, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Psychiatry. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE.

Dr. Cusick Jr works at Salvatore Meccia in Hinsdale, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

    Stillpoint Mental Health Associates Sc
    201 E Ogden Ave Ste 116, Hinsdale, IL 60521 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (630) 325-8893

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation
Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT)
Dementia or Depression Screening
Psychiatric Evaluation

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (2)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (5)
    Aug 09, 2020
    Looks like a movie star, acts like a robot, keeps telling me to join a volleyball league
    John Jones — Aug 09, 2020
    About Dr. Ralph Cusick Jr, MD

    • Psychiatry
    • English
    Medical Education
    • UNIVERSITY OF ILLINOIS AT CHICAGO / COLLEGE OF MEDICINE
    Board Certifications
    • Psychiatry
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Cusick Jr has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cusick Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cusick Jr works at Salvatore Meccia in Hinsdale, IL. View the full address on Dr. Cusick Jr’s profile.

    Dr. Cusick Jr has seen patients for Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT), and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Cusick Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Cusick Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cusick Jr.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cusick Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cusick Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

