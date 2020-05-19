See All Plastic Surgeons in Myrtle Beach, SC
Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.5 (40)
Accepting new patients
32 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Myrtle Beach, SC. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from Medical University of South Carolina and is affiliated with Conway Medical Center and Grand Strand Medical Center.

Dr. Cozart works at Myrtle Beach Plastic Surgery Specialists, LLC in Myrtle Beach, SC. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Myrtle Beach Plastic Surgery
    1021 Cipriana Dr, Myrtle Beach, SC 29572 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (843) 497-7771

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Conway Medical Center
  • Grand Strand Medical Center

Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Breast Ptosis Chevron Icon
Burn Care Services Chevron Icon
Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant Chevron Icon
Cleft Palate Chevron Icon
Ectropion of Eyelid Chevron Icon
Entropion Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Myocutaneous Flaps Chevron Icon
Neck Liposuction Chevron Icon
Radiesse® Injections Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Grafts Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Soft Tissue Sarcoma of Head, Face, and Neck Chevron Icon
Stitches Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Stitches
Suture Soft Tissue Wound Chevron Icon
Suture Uncomplicated Lacerations Chevron Icon
Venous Sclerotherapy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • UnitedHealthCare
    • Worker's Compensation

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 40 ratings
    Patient Ratings (40)
    5 Star
    (33)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (5)
    May 19, 2020
    I recommend Dr Cozart highly. He listens Intently to his patients, and has a very caring bedside manner. His office staff is friendly and helpful.
    Anita Karkocha — May 19, 2020
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD
    About Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD

    Specialties
    • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 32 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1114915956
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • University Tenn
    Internship
    • Carraway Meth Med Center
    Medical Education
    • Medical University of South Carolina
    Undergraduate School
    • The College Of Charleston
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Cozart, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Cozart is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Cozart has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Cozart has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Cozart works at Myrtle Beach Plastic Surgery Specialists, LLC in Myrtle Beach, SC. View the full address on Dr. Cozart’s profile.

    40 patients have reviewed Dr. Cozart. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Cozart.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Cozart, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Cozart appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

