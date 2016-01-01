Overview

Dr. Ralph Cox Jr, MD is a Geriatric Medicine Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in Geriatric Medicine, has 19 years of experience, and is board certified in Addiction Medicine. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL SCHOOL AT HOUSTON and is affiliated with Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Grapevine.



Dr. Cox Jr works at Vitas Healthcare of Texas Lp in Dallas, TX with other offices in Carrollton, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Obesity, Overweight and Wellness Examination along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.