Dr. Colwell has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Colwell, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Colwell, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Grand Junction, CO.
Dr. Colwell works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Primary Care Partners3150 N 12th St, Grand Junction, CO 81506 Directions (970) 256-5211Monday3:00pm - 10:00pmTuesday3:00pm - 10:00pmWednesday3:00pm - 10:00pmThursday3:00pm - 10:00pmFriday3:00pm - 10:00pmSaturday9:00am - 10:00pmSunday9:00am - 9:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Colorado Canyons Hospital & Medical Center
- Community Hospital
- Saint Marys Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Colwell?
One of THEE best doctors I’ve had. I moved to the area four years ago I was super nervous about seeing a new doc. Right off the first visit Dr. Colwell was amazing to me and helped me every time I needed it.
About Dr. Ralph Colwell, MD
- Sports Medicine
- English
- 1114155348
Education & Certifications
- Family Practice and Sports Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Colwell accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Colwell has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Colwell works at
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Colwell. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Colwell.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Colwell, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Colwell appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.