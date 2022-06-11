Dr. Colpitts has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ralph Colpitts, MD
Dr. Ralph Colpitts, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Lake Charles, LA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 47 years of experience, and is board certified in Plastic Surgery. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital.
Imperial Health Keane O'neal MD2000 Southwood Dr Apt B, Lake Charles, LA 70605 Directions (337) 497-1958
Imperial Health LLP215 W Prien Lake Rd, Lake Charles, LA 70601 Directions (337) 502-8706Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
- Christus Ochsner Saint Patrick Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
How was your appointment with Dr. Colpitts?
Felt very comfortable with the surgeon and the attention to details to provide a safe surgery decision. Outstanding
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 47 years of experience
- English
- 1134190465
- SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Plastic Surgery
