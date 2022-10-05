Overview

Dr. Ralph Cepero, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Odessa, TX. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 40 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Baylor University and is affiliated with Medical Center Hospital.



Dr. Cepero works at GARY W ELAM MD PA in Odessa, TX. They frequently treat conditions like All Headaches (incl. Migraine), Earwax Buildup and Headache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.