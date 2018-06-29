See All Vascular Surgeons in Wayne, PA
Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.5 (8)
Accepting new patients
46 years of experience
Overview

Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.

Dr. Carabasi works at Center for Vein Restoration | Wayne in Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans.

Locations

    Advanced Vein Vascular Center Inc.
    744 Lancaster Ave Ste 225, Wayne, PA 19087 (610) 687-5347

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

  • Lankenau Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins
Varicose Vein Procedure
Varicose Veins
Spider Veins

Treatment frequency



Varicose Vein Procedure Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Venous Insufficiency Chevron Icon
Phlebitis and Thrombophlebitis Chevron Icon
Vascular Duplex Ultrasonography and Plethysmography Chevron Icon
Atherosclerosis Chevron Icon
Peripheral Arterial Disease of Extremities Chevron Icon
Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Amerihealth
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Capital Blue Cross
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health (Coventry Health Care)
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.5
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (5)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (3)
    Jun 29, 2018
    I had an excellent experience with Dr Carabasi and his staff. They couldn't have been more professional and caring. You don't have to live with those ugly veins any longer..the procedure was painless. I just finished my last procedure today and I can't thank him and his assistant enough!! I would highly recommend Dr Carabasi...
    Mary Marsh in Blue Bell — Jun 29, 2018
    Photo: Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD
    About Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Years of Experience
    • 46 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1407872070
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
    Residency
    • Jefferson U
    Internship
    • New York-Presbyterian Hospital
    Medical Education
    • Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carabasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Carabasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Carabasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Carabasi works at Center for Vein Restoration | Wayne in Wayne, PA. View the full address on Dr. Carabasi’s profile.

    Dr. Carabasi has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carabasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carabasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carabasi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Carabasi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Carabasi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

