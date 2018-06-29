Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Carabasi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.
Dr. Carabasi works at
Locations
Advanced Vein Vascular Center Inc.744 Lancaster Ave Ste 225, Wayne, PA 19087 Directions (610) 687-5347
Hospital Affiliations
- Lankenau Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I had an excellent experience with Dr Carabasi and his staff. They couldn’t have been more professional and caring. You don’t have to live with those ugly veins any longer..the procedure was painless. I just finished my last procedure today and I can’t thank him and his assistant enough!! I would highly recommend Dr Carabasi...
About Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD
- Vascular Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1407872070
Education & Certifications
- Pennsylvania Hospital Of University of Pennsylvania Health System
- Jefferson U
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College
Dr. Carabasi has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Carabasi accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Carabasi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Carabasi has seen patients for Varicose Vein Procedure, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Carabasi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Carabasi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Carabasi.
