Overview

Dr. Ralph Carabasi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Wayne, PA. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 46 years of experience. They graduated from Thomas Jefferson U, Medical College and is affiliated with Lankenau Medical Center.



Dr. Carabasi works at Center for Vein Restoration | Wayne in Wayne, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Varicose Vein Procedure, Varicose Veins and Spider Veins along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.