Dr. Ralph Buckley, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Buckley, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Mobile, AL. They specialize in Cardiology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Virginia / Main Campus and is affiliated with Atmore Community Hospital, Memorial Hospital West, South Baldwin Regional Medical Center and Thomas Hospital.
Dr. Buckley works at
Locations
Cardiology Associates6701 Airport Blvd Ste D330, Mobile, AL 36608 Directions (251) 607-9797
Hospital Affiliations
- Atmore Community Hospital
- Memorial Hospital West
- South Baldwin Regional Medical Center
- Thomas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
I have been going to Dr. Buckley for several years and have found him to be very knowledgeable,caring and friendly. He answers my questions thoughtfully without Hesitation. He has my interest in mind and when I leave I feel my concerns fulfilled.
About Dr. Ralph Buckley, MD
- Cardiology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1043266281
Education & Certifications
- University Of Va Med Center
- University of Virginia / Main Campus
Dr. Buckley has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Buckley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans.
Dr. Buckley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Buckley has seen patients for Heart Disease, Hypertension and Coronary Artery Disease (CAD), and more.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Buckley. The overall rating for this provider is 4.0.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Buckley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Buckley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.