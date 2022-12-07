Dr. Ralph Blume, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Blume is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Blume, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Blume, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in New York, NY. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 59 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg and is affiliated with NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center and NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center.
Locations
CUIMC/Herbert Irving Pavilion161 Fort Washington Ave, New York, NY 10032 Directions
Hospital Affiliations
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Columbia University Irving Medical Center
- NewYork-Presbyterian/Weill Cornell Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
The most thorough, knowledgeable, caring doctor I've ever been treated by. The amount of time he spends during every visit reviewing every possibly relevant aspect of my health is extraordinary.
About Dr. Ralph Blume, MD
- Rheumatology
- 59 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- Columbia P&amp;S
- New York-Presbyterian Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hospital
- Columbia U, College of Phys/Surg
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Blume has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Blume has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Blume has seen patients for Arthritis, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Blume on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Blume. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Blume.
