Dr. Ralph Bharati, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Bharati, MD is a Psychiatry Specialist in Wichita, KS. They graduated from AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY JUAREZ OF TABASCO / SCHOOL OF HUMAN MEDICINE and is affiliated with Salina Regional Health Center and Wesley Medical Center.
Dr. Bharati works at
Locations
Stop Substance Abuse Treatment Otptnt8911 E Orme St Ste A, Wichita, KS 67207 Directions (316) 686-7884
Hospital Affiliations
- Salina Regional Health Center
- Wesley Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Bharati?
Very personable and great doctor
About Dr. Ralph Bharati, MD
- Psychiatry
- English, Hindi and Spanish
- 1851486294
Education & Certifications
- AUTONOMOUS UNIVERSITY JUAREZ OF TABASCO / SCHOOL OF HUMAN MEDICINE
- Psychiatry
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bharati has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bharati accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bharati has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bharati works at
Dr. Bharati has seen patients for Bipolar Disorder, Psychosis Due to Mental Illness and Major Depressive Disorder, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bharati on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Bharati speaks Hindi and Spanish.
23 patients have reviewed Dr. Bharati. The overall rating for this provider is 1.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bharati.
