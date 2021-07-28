Overview

Dr. Ralph Bennett, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine.



Dr. Bennett works at Arizona Arthritis & Rheumatology Associates in Phoenix, AZ with other offices in Paradise Valley, AZ and Glendale, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.