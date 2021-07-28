Dr. Ralph Bennett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bennett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Bennett, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Ralph Bennett, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Phoenix, AZ. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 45 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from Mt Sinai School of Medicine.

Locations
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates4550 E Bell Rd Ste 170, Phoenix, AZ 85032 Directions (480) 443-8400Monday7:00am - 4:00pmTuesday7:00am - 4:00pmWednesday7:00am - 4:00pmThursday7:00am - 4:00pm
Arizona Arthritis and Rheumatology Associates10599 N Tatum Blvd Ste F150, Paradise Valley, AZ 85253 Directions
Az Arthritis & Rheumatology5601 W Eugie Ave Ste 204, Glendale, AZ 85304 Directions (602) 443-8400
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- MultiPlan
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Very professional. Dr. Bennett addressed all my concern.with compassion. He did not rush with his assessment and spent time addressing all my concerns and answering all my questions. I am extremely confident that I am being taken care of by the best. I would recommend Dr. Bennett to my family and friends.
About Dr. Ralph Bennett, MD
- Rheumatology
- 45 years of experience
- English
- 1366433161
Education & Certifications
- Cleveland Clinic Foundation
- Mt Sinai School of Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bennett has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bennett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bennett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

Dr. Bennett has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteopenia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bennett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
60 patients have reviewed Dr. Bennett. The overall rating for this provider is 2.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bennett.
