Overview

Dr. Ralph Baucum, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in Shreveport, LA. They completed their residency with Lsu Health Science Center University Hospital



Dr. Baucum works at Advanced Cardiovascular Specialists in Shreveport, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Chest Pain, Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload and Electrocardiogram (EKG) along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.