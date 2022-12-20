Dr. Ralph Bassett, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Bassett is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Ralph Bassett, MD
Overview
Dr. Ralph Bassett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.
Locations
Arizona ENT Physicians10503 W Thunderbird Blvd Ste 104, Sun City, AZ 85351 Directions (623) 972-2951
Arizona Ear, Nose & Throat Physicians13949 W Meeker Blvd, Sun City West, AZ 85375 Directions (623) 975-1660
Hospital Affiliations
- Banner Boswell Medical Center
- Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Arizona
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- MultiPlan
- ODS Health Plan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Was in right on time and Dr Bassett was very professional and right the the point on what I was in for. Highly recommend him
About Dr. Ralph Bassett, MD
- Ear, Nose, and Throat
- English
- 1841293677
Education & Certifications
- La Co Harbor Ucla Med Ctr, General Surgery
- University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine
- Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Bassett has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Bassett accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Bassett has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Bassett has seen patients for Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Bassett on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
372 patients have reviewed Dr. Bassett. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Bassett.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Bassett, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Bassett appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.