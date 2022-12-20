Overview

Dr. Ralph Bassett, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Sun City, AZ. They graduated from University Of Western Ontario / Faculty Of Medicine and is affiliated with Banner Boswell Medical Center and Banner Del E. Webb Medical Center.



Dr. Bassett works at Arizona ENT Physicians PLLC in Sun City, AZ with other offices in Sun City West, AZ. They frequently treat conditions like Earwax Buildup, Nosebleed and Ear Ache along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.