Dr. Ralph Barbato, DO
Dr. Ralph Barbato, DO is a Nephrology Specialist in Bay Shore, NY. They specialize in Nephrology, has 28 years of experience. They graduated from NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY and is affiliated with Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center, North Shore University Hospital and South Shore University Hospital.
Suffolk Nephrology Associates340 Howells Rd Ste A, Bay Shore, NY 11706 Directions (631) 666-2808
Lindenhurst Dialysis Center185 S 10th St, Lindenhurst, NY 11757 Directions (631) 956-6060
- Good Samaritan Hospital Medical Center
- North Shore University Hospital
- South Shore University Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health (Coventry Health Care)
- Humana
EXCELLENT Physician. One of the most knowledgeable, caring doctors in practice at my center. Very smart and uplifts your mood as soon as you walk in to his examination.
About Dr. Ralph Barbato, DO
- Nephrology
- 28 years of experience
- English
- 1184725236
- NEW YORK INSTITUTE OF TECHNOLOGY / OLD WESTBURY
Dr. Barbato has seen patients for Vitamin D Deficiency, Magnesium Metabolism Disorders and Mineral Metabolism Disorders, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Barbato on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Barbato. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Barbato.
